Heading into the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on Wednesday night, MVP was advertised to make an announcement.

During the show on October 2, MVP introduced Shelton Benjamin in a backstage segment.

Once the show wrapped up, MVP shared footage of he and Benjamin leaving the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. after the special milestone show.

MVP claimed “business just picked up,” and laughed as the post-show video came to an end.

Check it out below.