MVP announced on Instagram that he has signed a multi-year contract with WWE:

“Tonight, I’m drinking ‘the good stuff’. Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! 🥃

NOW… it’s official!”

MVP is scheduled to challenge Apollo Crews for the WWE United States title at Summerslam.