MVP Speaks On Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Royal Rumble

MVP made an appearance on WWE After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, MVP discussed the upcoming match between his client, Bobby Lashley, and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which many people consider to be a dream match. Here is what he had to say:

“Everybody knows that dude (Brock Lesnar) is not one to mess with, but when Bobby Lashley looks at Brock Lesnar, his mind works differently. He goes, ‘I want to mess with that dude. I want to poke that bear. I want to see what he can do because then I can find out what I can do.’ There’s no lack of confidence, hesitation, or fear in Bobby Lashley’s mind. I’ve known him for a very long time. We’ve been up and down the roads together. We’ve worked at different companies together. I’ve trained with him. I know how his mind works. I wouldn’t want to fight Brock Lesnar. If I had to, I would, but I wouldn’t want to. It says something about your mentality when you want to fight Brock Lesnar. When there’s a room full of people and you have to fight one of those guys, Brock Lesnar is usually the last guy in the line, but not Bobby Lashley. He wants to fight the biggest. He wants to fight the baddest. Here’s my thing about Brock Lesnar. We know that Brock Lesnar works a part-time schedule. He doesn’t fight in MMA anymore.

Everybody wants to talk about Brock Lesnar being a UFC Champion and I respect him for that, but what was his MMA record? Would you compare his MMA record to Bobby Lashley’s MMA record? That’s a different conversation. Brock Lesnar is soft. He works a part-time schedule. He’s not on the road hanging and banging all the time. Other than feeding his own ego, what’s his reason for being champion? What drives him? Is he getting up doing road work like he used to? I think Mike Tyson said it best, ‘It’s hard to get up at 6AM and put in the road work when you’re sleeping on silk sheets.’ Brock Lesnar is a multi, multi-millionaire. He’s won titles everywhere he’s ever been, but right now, what’s his motivation? Bobby Lashley is on the road every week. He’s in the gym every day. I literally argue with Bobby about taking time off. I say, ‘Dude, you need recovery.’ He says, ‘I do active recovery.’ Google that if you don’t know what it’s about. I think that Brock Lesnar is the baddest man in WWE behind Bobby Lashley because he doesn’t have the spark he used to have. It’s all luxury for him. He has a private jet fly him to the building and back. When’s the last time Brock Lesnar bought a gallon of milk? I think he’s at a level now that yes, he’s dangerous to most people, but you take a guy like Bobby Lashley who has all of the ability and skill set that Brock Lesnar does, except the difference between the two of them is that Bobby Lashley, the Almighty, has something to prove. Brock Lesnar doesn’t.”