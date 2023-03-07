MVP Teases New Faction Forming On WWE RAW

A post on MVP’s Instagram account has sparked a lot of discussion.

WWE has been teasing the return of The Hurt Business for months. MVP has been seen with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander at various times, but Bobby Lashley has declined to reform the group.

Lashley is currently feuding with Bray Wyatt, and MVP appears to be considering forming a new stable. MVP posted a photo of himself with Montez Ford, Carmelo Hayes, Angelo Dawkins, and Omos, as seen below. This could be meaningless and MVP could be trolling, but it’s worth noting that it appears that all of the comments under the photo are positive about the idea of this stable forming, whether as a new version of The Hurt Business or under a different name.

You can check out MVP’s post below: