MVP Teases Reunion Of The Hurt Business

After bringing back The Way (Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis), WWE may be reuniting another faction.

The Hurt Business could be making a return; they have been teased intermittently on television and in social media over the past few months.

Even though they were successful during the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE split The Hurt Business in early 2021. The group included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. It was reportedly Vince McMahon’s decision to split the group apart, and MVP and Lashley have made it known that they want to reunite it.

The possibility of including Carmelo Hayes in the group should they reunite was discussed earlier this year within WWE, but that was before Hayes won the NXT Title at Stand & Deliver. Since then, there have been no updates.

With the caption “Hmmmmm…,” MVP teased reuniting the group in an Instagram post where he posted a picture of himself with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.