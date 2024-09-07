MVP: “The Hurt Business Is Dead And It Was Killed Off By The Powers That Be”

Pro wrestling veteran and WWE legend MVP took part in a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics including how the Hurt Business is no more and the powers that be are the ones responsible.

MVP said, “The Hurt Business is dead and it was killed off by the powers that be. Myself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are talking amongst ourselves about what we want to do going forward. Stay tuned.”

On reports he said Triple H was racist:

“It made the rounds that ‘MVP said Triple H was racist.’ I never said that word. I never said that. You show me the quote or the caption where I said that. Somebody made a comment on my social media about how he books black talent. I just said, ‘Ah, you see it.’ I never said he is racist. I never said that. That was never anything I said. I want to make that very clear. If you’re watching, you got that sound byte here first. I’ll go more into it on my podcast.”

“I didn’t say that. Now, my opinion on how he books talent of color, that’s a different conversation, but I never said the man was racist. Hulk Hogan is racist. He said it himself, ‘I’m a little bit racist.’ He said that. As far as Triple H, I don’t know that he is. I don’t know what his motivations are, but I never said he was racist.”

On the Hurt Business reunion nearly happening:

“We were told we were going to be reunited. I still have a shirt. The shirts were made. Hurt Business on the front. Back in business on the back. They were made. We were told that it was going to happen. Next thing I see, Bobby is with the Street Profits. ‘What happened here?’ I get a call from Bruce (Prichard), ‘Somebody should have called you. Sorry. We decided we’re going in a different direction.’ What the f**k is that? That’s not professional. That’s how it went down.”

“I’m a professional. I show up and I go to work and do what I’m told. In the pro wrestling business, once you get to a certain level, you do have input into what you do. It’s one thing when we’re told, ‘We’re going to do this’ and steps have been made, and then there is a pivot without a conversation. That’s not good business. I don’t care what anybody thinks. That’s not how you do business. Needless to say, I was very salty about that. We had Bobby going from a two-time WWE champion to not being in the conversation or in the title picture at all. Got put with The Street Profits, who were white hot, and they got cooled off. The Street Profits went from being major figures to sitting in catering. I don’t know why. I don’t understand it, but I don’t make decisions in that way.”

