MVP to Reform Hurt Business With Returning and New Members?

The Hurt Business, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, was split up by WWE in early 2021 after enjoying success during the pandemic era. Lashley and MVP were kept together as Lashley would be managed by MVP.

Early this year, that changed when MVP sided with Omos, who then started feuding with Lashley. It now appears that The Hurt Business may reform with new members.

MVP posted an Instagram video with Omos and Shelton Benjamin. Before panning over to Benjamin, he stated that he was always thinking about business.

“MVP also wrote in the caption, introducing my business associate, #thenigeriangiant, to the magnificence of #multnomahfalls. While discussing business…Take time to enjoy the world around you. But never stop hustling!”

Since the middle of July, Omos has made one appearance on television and won a handicap match. With this MVP tease, it appears that WWE may have future plans for the three stars.

You can check out MVP’s Instagram post below: