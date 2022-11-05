Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment

A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers.

In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something.

As various images flashed on the screen, Wyatt almost snapped at the production worker. Because he apologized, the production worker was spared an attack.

During this segment, a woman’s image flashed. Some speculated online that this could be Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, or Wyatt’s real-life sister Mika Rotunda. Wyatt is set to perform at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia tomorrow.

You can watch the segment below: