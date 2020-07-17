Mystery Guest and More Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will take place from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Cente. Here is what’s on tap for the show:

– The fallout from last week’s show.

– AJ Styles is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Title against Matt Riddle

– Bray Wyatt heads to The Firefly Fun House ahead of Swamp Fight

– Alexa Bliss invites mystery guest onto “A Moment of Bliss”

– More matches to be announced for Sunday’s Extreme Rules

We will have live coverage of SmackDown later on tonight.

Spoiler On AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle On This Week’s WWE SmackDown