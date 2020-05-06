Mystery SmackDown Hacker Invades WWE Backstage (Video), CM Punk Returning

– CM Punk will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE Backstage. The last time he appeared on the show was on April 14th:

The Voice of the Voiceless is BACK!@CMPunk RETURNS NEXT WEEK on an all-new #WWEBackstage, at 11e/8p, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/YM8mhAitnu — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020

– The SmackDown hacker showed up on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage. You can check out a video of the segment below: