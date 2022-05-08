Name For Authors Of Pain’s New Wrestling Promotion Revealed

Former WWE star Gzim Selmani (Rezar from the Author of Pain) filed to trademark the terms “World Entertainment Series” and “WES Wrestling Entertainment Series” on May 3rd.

Both trademarks state that they are for entertainment purposes. Here is the description:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling contests show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Organization of sports competitions; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of wrestling contests; Organizing sporting events, namely, wrestling contests; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing television programs, not downloadable, via video-on-demand transmission services”

Fightful Select first reported this week that Akam and Rezar had reached out to wrestlers in regards to an event being planned for Dubai this June. They will handle the promotion for the show and wrestle.

This will be the first time wrestling since their last WWE appearance on the March 9, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw.