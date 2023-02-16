Name for New AEW Stable Revealed?

There seems to be a name for a new AEW stable.

Toni Storm and Saraya were referred to as “The Freelancers” by Excalibur during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast.

Ruby Soho won the three-way match that served as Wednesday night’s main event by defeating Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Following the match, Saraya yelled at Soho, “You’re with us!”

Although Soho chose not to join the group, they have continued to tease her as the upcoming outsider (former WWE star) to take part in their conflict with the local AEW originals.

