Name That Hasn’t Been Seen On WWE TV In Years Set For The Hall Of Fame

Many familiar names will be in attendance for various events over WrestleMania weekend, including one that fans haven’t seen on WWE TV in years.

According to PWInsider, Jazz and Maryse will be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. Jazz will appear on The World and attend the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Furthermore, according to PWInsider, there has been speculation that Dawn Marie will attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. This would be her first appearance with WWE since her departure from the company in 2005.

Obviously, she and many other ECW employees will be there to witness Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame induction.

Here are the inductees for this year:

– Paul Heyman (inducted by Roman Reigns)

– Bull Nakano (inducted by Madusa)

– Thunderbolt Patterson (inducted by Scott Spears)

– Lia Maivia (inducted by The Rock)

– U.S. Express

– Muhammad Ali (inducted by Lonnie Ali)

The WWE Hall of Fame airs this Friday night on Peacock after SmackDown.