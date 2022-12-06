Names for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale Revealed

AEW has revealed the first seven participants in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle will compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in Wednesday’s Battle Royale. Between now and Wednesday, AEW will reveal more Battle Royale participants.

The co-winners of Wednesday’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will then compete in the Winter Is Coming Dynamite the following week, with the winner receiving a $150,000 diamond ring. So far, AEW World Champion MJF has won the ring every year. He defeated Adam Page in 2019, Orange Cassidy, the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion, in 2020, and Dante Martin in 2021.

The updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, is below:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* Jon Moxley will address the return of Adam Page

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal with Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, and others TBA