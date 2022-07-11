Nancy Benoit’s Sister Reacts to Jordynne Grace’s Statement About Chris Benoit

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jordynne Grace, the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, made a public apology for her remarks about Chris Benoit. Grace expressed regret and claimed to have privately contacted David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero, and Chris Jericho.

Nancy Toffoloni’s (Nancy Benoit) sister Sandra Toffoloni responded to Grace’s statement.

“It’s weird, I didn’t hear my phone ring. I really thought the work, I’ve been putting in for 15 yrs trying to keep & elevate my sister’s legacy hadn’t gone unnoticed. Guess my family is an afterthought…again. I don’t…I don’t even know where to fucking start. #heartbroken

To think I broke all the yrs of silence, ignored my personal pain and rage to successfully put EVERY person mentioned in this apology tweet over time & again in the press, doing pr and on my platforms. Why did I think it would be different? Fuckin Groundhogs Day.”

Grace replied to Toffoloni with the following message.

“Sandra, I just followed you to hopefully be able to message privately.”