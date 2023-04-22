Naomi Abandons ‘Trinity Starr’ Trademark

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) has abandoned the Trinity Starr trademark, which was filed on March 20, 2023, according to public records. The date of abandonment is the 15th of April, 2023.

The Trinity Starr name was presumably intended to be used for post-WWE projects, but that no longer appears to be the case. Fatu has kept a low profile and hasn’t done much in pro wrestling since leaving WWE last year, aside from sitting front row at Supercard of Honor in Los Angeles.

The trademark that was abandoned was for the following:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”