Naomi Backstage At Saturday’s GCW, Trains With Former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) attended Saturday night’s GCW event.

Fatu was backstage at Saturday night’s GCW Scene of the Crime event from the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL, according to a new report from Fightful Select. It’s unclear whether she was just passing through or looking for work.

Fatu also attended ROH Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, as she was in town for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event. It’s worth noting that, despite recently confirming her departure from WWE, Fatu is still listed as a member of the official WWE SmackDown roster.

This week, Fatu was training with former WWE star Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto). She has not wrestled an official match since May 15, 2022, but it appears that she is preparing for a return to the ring.

Below are video clips of Fatu and Del Sol training: