Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account After Fan Blames Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI

WWE star Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. A Twitter user @DeathRiderSZN sent out a tweet on July 6th which blamed Naomi for Jimmy’s recent DUI arrest. The tweet ended up going viral with over 300 quote retweets of fans largely coming to Naomi’s defense:
I blame Naomi for all Jimmy’s legal troubles she a bad influence on him if he got rid of her I doubt he’s in this much trouble. pic.twitter.com/T0E7pbFpjJ
— a man in pain (@DeathRiderSZN) July 6, 2021
I hate these fans. Made naomi deactivate her Twitter. pic.twitter.com/4EQUcHqcV3
— Sumairī Shinigami (@smileybabiboo) July 10, 2021