Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account After Fan Blames Her For Jimmy Uso's DUI

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE star Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. A Twitter user @DeathRiderSZN sent out a tweet on July 6th which blamed Naomi for Jimmy’s recent DUI arrest. The tweet ended up going viral with over 300 quote retweets of fans largely coming to Naomi’s defense:

