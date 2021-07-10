Naomi Deactivates Twitter Account After Fan Blames Her For Jimmy Uso’s DUI

WWE star Naomi, who is married to Jimmy Uso, deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday. A Twitter user @DeathRiderSZN sent out a tweet on July 6th which blamed Naomi for Jimmy’s recent DUI arrest. The tweet ended up going viral with over 300 quote retweets of fans largely coming to Naomi’s defense:

I blame Naomi for all Jimmy’s legal troubles she a bad influence on him if he got rid of her I doubt he’s in this much trouble. pic.twitter.com/T0E7pbFpjJ — a man in pain (@DeathRiderSZN) July 6, 2021