Naomi Issues Warning To Her Skeptics After Money In The Bank Victory

WWE Women’s Money in the Bank winner, Naomi, appeared at the Money in the Bank post-show media scrum to discuss various topics, including the message she has for her doubters.

Naomi said, “You know, after experiencing my little situation, my walkout and coming to TNA, I came back with a different mindset and different attitude, and I think it is the one that I needed all along. The glow in the beginning of my career got me this far, but I felt with this new revelation and evolution of women in this top-tier talent, I had to become something else to get back to the top. And that is what I’m on the journey of doing and becoming now. And everybody who don’t believe in me, who don’t like it, got something to say, better proceed with caution.”

On Becky Lynch’s comments that she’s not afraid of Naomi:

“Oh, baby, you better sleep with one eye open and watch her back too, because nobody with gold in this division is safe!”

On if she’s done with Jade Cargill now that she won the briefcase:

“Absolutely not! When you have got beef with me, we have got beef forever!”

You can check out Naomi's comments in the video below.

