Naomi Looks Back On Her Return To The WWE

WWE star Naomi recently spoke with WWE Deutschland on a number of topics including her return to the company at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE.

Naomi said, “That too felt like a relief, you know what I mean?.” “Just all the negativity surrounding the walkout and everything that Mercedes and I have experienced. It just felt like a big weight off my shoulders to be back home. To be accepted back home, and just to have the opportunity to continue where I started and finish the story; my journey.”

“Just to have the opportunity in my career where I started and finish things the right way, and to reconnect with my WWE fans. Just to push through that entire time in my career. It felt really really good and special to be back. People made me feel that. Even backstage, you know, I was a little nervous, but it was like I had never been away.”

You can check out Naomi’s comments below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)