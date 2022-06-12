Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE.

After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles.

As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been taken from the WWE Shop online, as well as their official WWE Facebook pages.

Naomi sent the following tweet, which could be indirectly associated with her current situation with WWE:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.