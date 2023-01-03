Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE

It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE.

Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.

Since her situation hasn’t changed much since last month, when it was reported that “nothing has been said about her,” there have been rumors about Naomi’s future in the wrestling industry. Dave Meltzer, however, was informed that she had to make a choice.

Naomi is coming back to WWE, according to Bryan Alvarez’s report on today’s Wrestling Observer Live.

Alvarez said, “They’re not going to New Japan – Naomi and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi but my impression is she will be returning to WWE. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning to WWE because she will almost certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on.”

