Naomi Returns To Twitter After Break

Naomi has announced her return to Twitter. She deactivated her Twitter account back in early July after some fans blamed her for the latest DUI arrest of her husband, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso. In an update, she took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that she is back after taking a break. She tweeted the following-

“Took a lil break from social to guard my heart energy and mind back now [hugging face emoji]”

Naomi has not wrestled since competing in the Women’s Ladder Match at the WWE Money In the Bank PPV on 7/18.