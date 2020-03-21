Naomi Reveals Storyline Idea She Pitched To WWE

During an interview with Lilian Garcia, Naomi revealed that she has pitched an idea to WWE about either teaming up with or having a feud against NXT star Bianca Belair:

I’ve already tried to put that bug in their ear, but we’ll see. Whether it’s together, or against each other, I think character-wise, it would be great.”

“That is a real dream. We just got the tag titles, but, we’re all about firsts. It would be history-making if we had the first official women’s African-American tag team… It hasn’t really happened. I would love to be part of that, and make history. It may not happen now, it may be years down the road, but it would be so dope. Even if it was for one day. It’s such a special time to have such diversity right now in this division. I love it, it’s beautiful.”