Naomi Shares Message That Gets Wrestling Fans Speculating

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from the WWE internal roster, as PWMania.com previously mentioned, albeit there is no official confirmation of their departure from the company.

Naomi posted a message on her Instagram story on Saturday.

“The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

Fans online have been speculating about Naomi’s message possibly being a reference to WWE. Naomi also tweeted a graphic with the following message:

“BUILT, not bought. EARNED, not given. HUSTLED, not handed. RARE, not average!”