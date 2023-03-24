Naomi (Trinity Fatu) Seemingly Confirms WWE Departure

Naomi (Trinity Fatu) has apparently confirmed her departure from WWE.

Naomi posted a graphic for her WrestleCon appearance during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles on Instagram today. In the comments, a fan inquired whether Naomi was still with WWE.

She simply stated, “no frien’.”

Naomi and IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of a WWE RAW taping last May due to creative differences, while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, while they were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Moné made her NJPW debut in January, and her WWE departure was confirmed around the same time, but it wasn’t clear if Naomi was still with WWE, and recent updates have said a new deal was still being worked out between WWE and Naomi.

Naomi’s comments today appear to be the first confirmation that she is no longer with WWE, where she began her career in August 2009 and met her husband, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

Naomi is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the WWE website, for what it’s worth. When Moné made her NJPW debut, she was moved to the Alumni roster.

WrestleCon had to edit their original announcement about Naomi’s appearance earlier this month because it included a WWE photo and her old Twitter handle was tagged. She is no longer at @NaomiWWE, but can be found on Twitter at @TrinityIdentity. Naomi recently had shoulder surgery, it was also revealed.

The following is Naomi’s entire Instagram post, as well as a screenshot of the comment: