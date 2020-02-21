Naomi vs. Bayley Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Confirmed For WWE Super Showdown

Naomi vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship has been confirmed for WWE Super Showdown. Naomi beat Carmella on tonight’s Smackdown to earn the title shot.

Super Showdown takes place next Thursday 2/27 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated lineup-

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet

-WWE Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Goldberg

-Smackdown Women’s Champion vs. Bayley

-Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

-Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Miz & John Morrison

-RAW Tag Team Champions Rollins & Murphy vs. Street Profits

-Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: AJ Styles, US Champion Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, R-Truth, Rusev