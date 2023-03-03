Naomi’s First Wrestling-Related Appearance Since Walking Out Of WWE Set For WrestleCon

At WrestleCon in Los Angeles, Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, will make an appearance during the WrestleMania weekend festivities on April 1 and 2.

Mercedes Mone, Young Bucks, Goldberg, Adam Cole, Toni Storm, Brandi Rhodes, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed, Thunder Rosa, and Jake Roberts are among the wrestlers who will also be at the convention.

Since leaving the WWE in May 2022 with Mone over creative differences with Vince McMahon, this will be Naomi’s first appearance in a wrestling-related event. Naomi is yet to make a comeback to WWE, while Mone is currently with NJPW.

Bryan Alvarez stated in January that Naomi is expected to return to WWE, and Dave Meltzer stated the same week that she was in talks with WWE, but no agreement had been reached.

This week, Naomi underwent shoulder surgery, which is why, according to Ariane Andrew, she hasn’t returned to wrestling.

You can check out WrestleCon’s announcement below: