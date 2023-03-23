Naoya Nomura Withdraws From AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Due To Injury

AJPW star Naoya Nomura was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Champion Carnival 2023 tournament due to a torn knee ligament he suffered in a recent match.
-Naoya Nomura withdraws due to injury-
Naoya Nomura tore his left knee ligament and withdrew from the “#ajpw CHAMPION CARNIVAL 2023”.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Block B updates will be announced as they become available.
We hope for Naoya’s quick recovery. https://t.co/LcWaNKOYTT
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) March 23, 2023
Nomura was a participant in the B block of the tournament before having to pull out.
The B Block talent list consists of Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Shotaro Ashino, Hokuto Omori, Rei Saito, Yuma Anzai, Manabu Soya and TBA.
As of this writing, a replacement for Nomura has not been named.
The wrestlers that make up the A Block are Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk, Jun Saito, Cyrus & Satoshi Kojima.
The Champion Carnival 2023 is set to begin on April 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.