Naoya Nomura Withdraws From AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Due To Injury

AJPW star Naoya Nomura was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Champion Carnival 2023 tournament due to a torn knee ligament he suffered in a recent match.

-Naoya Nomura withdraws due to injury- Naoya Nomura tore his left knee ligament and withdrew from the “#ajpw CHAMPION CARNIVAL 2023”. We apologize for the inconvenience. Block B updates will be announced as they become available. We hope for Naoya’s quick recovery. https://t.co/LcWaNKOYTT — AJPW International (@ajpwint) March 23, 2023

Nomura was a participant in the B block of the tournament before having to pull out.

The B Block talent list consists of Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Shotaro Ashino, Hokuto Omori, Rei Saito, Yuma Anzai, Manabu Soya and TBA.

As of this writing, a replacement for Nomura has not been named.

The wrestlers that make up the A Block are Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, Ryuki Honda, T-Hawk, Jun Saito, Cyrus & Satoshi Kojima.

The Champion Carnival 2023 is set to begin on April 8th at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.