Nash Carter Accused of Domestic Abuse By His Wife Kimber Lee

At the 2022 WWE NXT Stand and Deliver PLE, MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) regained the NXT tag team titles.

Wrestler Kimber Lee, who is married to Carter, published photos of herself via Twitter along with the following message:

“Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.

You all wanted the proof. There it is. I’m sorry I backed out but he was telling me lies all weekend to get me to not say anything.”

Lee has publicly commented on issues between them in recent days but then wrote about being a “proud wife” after Stand and Deliver. On April 2nd, Lee tweeted the following:

“We’re fine. And working on our issues. Thanks.”