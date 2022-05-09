Nash Carter Announced For Upcoming Indy Event

Nash Carter’s first post-WWE NXT booking has been announced.

Carter is back to the “Zachary Wentz” name on the indies. He has been announced for the Deliver Us event from Circle 6 and No Peace Underground no May 21 from in Orlando, Florida, as seen in the tweet below.

WWE released Carter back in early April following domestic abuse allegations by his wife Kimber Lee, who says she is still under contract to Impact Wrestling.

Carter’s WWE release came just days after MSK won the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Stand & Deliver. The titles were relinquished, and Pretty Deadly ended up winning a Gauntlet Match on April 12 to capture the vacant titles.

Carter has not issued any social media comments since his release.