Natalya Addresses Her WWE Hiatus Over The Summer

WWE legend Natalya appeared on Growing Up Von Erichs to talk about a number of topics, including her hiatus from the company over the summer and how she was working on projects during her time off.

Natalya said, “Yesterday, Monday Night Raw, I made my return back to the ring. I took the summer off, I was working on a couple of projects. We were back in Calgary, and that’s where my family started.”

“It was so cool to make my re-debut in WWE back in Calgary. My whole family was there, Bret was on Raw. I was able to win my match for my team. It was cool. It’s always nice to be back home.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)