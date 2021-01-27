Natalya Addresses Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Natalya commented on Ronda Rousey’s status with WWE:

“I love Ronda. I think that she, you know, she was so much fun to work with and I look forward to the thought of her coming back, but I don’t know. I think that Ronda will love to come back to WWE, but I also think that her main focus is really on her family. On starting a family. I know that has been like a dream of hers since I first met her. The very first time I met her, she was talking about wanting a family. So, I have to give her credit for really sticking to her guns.”

“You know, it’s so tempting to want to come back to WWE because it’s so much fun to perform for people around the world, but at the same time, Ronda, she seems very committed to wanting a family. So, we’ll see. But, you know, there are a million things that can happen and that, again, is what I love about WWE is that, like, you never know who is going to show up at the Royal Rumble. You never know who is going to be a part of WrestleMania. It’s really, you know, you have to expect the unexpected.”