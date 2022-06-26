Natalya and Shayna Baszler Talk About Injuries in Wrestling (Video)

Natalya discussed dealing with injuries in wrestling while having Naprapthy treatment in a video uploaded to Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube page.

“I do believe in prehab, not rehab. If we stay on top of our injuries and we keep [working on them]. With what we do it’s so physical. People often say like what we do is fake. It’s like, it’s so hard, Even just hitting the ropes will leave you with bruises. Hitting the mat’s hard, the ropes are hard, the turnbuckles are hard. It’s hard.”

Shayna Baszler, who was alongside Natalya during the session, commented on how wrestling injuries differ from MMA injuries.

“There’s less recovery time. You have your fight and then you get a couple of weeks where you’re like eating junk food and you get to live a little. Even when you’re back to training when it’s not fight camp. The research on concussions and stuff is out. So there’s not a lot of camps that do hard sparring every week like old school days. So it’s like, you get time in between but when we’re on the road, five days a week it starts just adding up.”

You can watch the video below: