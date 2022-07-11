Natalya Appears to Break Character at WWE Live Event, No Sells Finish

On Saturday night at the WWE live event in Sacramento, California, a match reportedly had an awkward finish.

Liv Morgan successfully defended her Smackdown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match. After finishing Natalya, Morgan won the bout, but something wasn’t right.

Natalya quickly stood up following the pin, as shown in the video below, and addressed Morgan before leaving the ring.

Natalya is regarded as a ring general and a professional both inside and outside the ring, so if this is true, something might have gone wrong in the bout for her to react that way.

Natalya has been able to increase social media buzz in recent weeks with her tweets about Ronda Rousey, so it’s possible that this is something else being done to get people talking.

Responding to a clip, Natalya said her breaking character was that she was simply thanking Morgan, but later deleted this character-breaking tweet.

You can check out a video from the show and Natalya’s deleted tweet below.

