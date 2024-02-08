Natalya Believes She Is The Worst Trash Talker In WWE

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how she is the worst trash talker in the company.

Natalya said, “Sometimes, when I wrestle, sometimes when I wrestle, things just fly out of my mouth. I’m not good at trash talking. I always say I’m the worst trash talker. When It comes to trash talking, you know you can count on Nattie for that.”

You can check out the complete interview in the video below.



