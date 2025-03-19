Natalya Calls For Fit Finlay To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE star Natalya recently viewed some vintage footage of WWE legend Fit Finlay performing in World of Sport and took to her Twitter (X) account to react to the rare clip. Natalya also stated that Finlay deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Natalya wrote, “Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will! ☘️”