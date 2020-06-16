Natalya Comments On New Lana Relationship On Raw

It looks like WWE is moving forward with a new storyline for Lana and Natalya. After weeks of turmoil in the relationship, Bobby Lashley stated on last night’s RAW that he wants a divorce from his on-screen wife Lana. This could be the blow-off to their storyline together. At the same time, Natalya continued her recent frustration storyline after she and Liv Morgan lost to The IIconics. A backstage segment featured Lana and Natalya bonding over their troubles, as seen in the video above.

Natalya tweeted after the show and wrote, “I appreciate you, @LanaWWE”

Lana has not commented on the storyline developments as of this writing. She has been with Lashley since splitting from real-life husband and former WWE Superstar Rusev in the storylines last fall.

Stay tuned for updates on Lashley splitting from Lana, and her new storyline with Natalya. You can click here for what Lashley might be involved with next.