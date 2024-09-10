Natalya Comments On WWE Raw Return From Sept. 9 In Calgary

When Natalya made her return on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, it was a full-circle moment for her nearly 30-years in the making.

“My very first time in a WWE ring was in 1997 at the IN YOUR HOUSE Canadian Stampede PPV in Calgary,” she wrote via X after the show on Monday night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. “It was the last time my whole family was together.”

Nattie continued, “Last night was a full circle moment, being back in that same building, with Bret Hart, The Hart family and my WWE family. Performing in Calgary means so much to me because it’s where it all began for the Harts. It was a night I’ll cherish forever.”