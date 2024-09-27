Natalya Confirmed To Have Signed New WWE Contract

Natalya’s WWE contract status has been confirmed.

Ross Hart confirmed that Natalya has re-signed with WWE following recent reports suggesting the same information.

The Hart Family member revealed the news during an appearance on the Paltrocast podcast.

During the discussion, he also spoke about whether or not a fourth generation would emerge from the famous Hart Wrestling family.

“There is, but I don’t think there’s anything that’s stepped in the ring,” he said. “I have a couple of fourth-generation nephews, Dallas and Blade, they’re running Dungeon Pro Wrestling, and Bret’s helping out with that somewhat. But they’re not stepping in the ring. They’re promoting shows. I think that’s about it. I have one nephew, Matthew Smith’s son, who’s performing, but I guess he would have been a third-generation star. But now, the fourth-generation, nephews and nieces are having kids, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them grow up and decide to try wrestling.”

Hart continued, “I think there’s just so much fascination about that and maybe following the footsteps of either their parents or grandparents or uncles and aunts, in the case of Bret and Owen and Ellie’s kids and my nephew Ted and TJ and Harry, of course. So that will be interesting. But right now, I think Harry’s doing really well in Japan, and Natalya just re-signed with the WWE. Ted’s kind of all over the place, he’s wrestling independently I guess.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.