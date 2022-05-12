Natalya Credits Fit Finlay For This Week’s WWE NXT, Reactions To Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.

Natalya tweeted today to thank Finlay for the magic he creates. Finlay has worked as a NXT Producer/Coach for some time now. Natalya commented on what a privilege it was to work with him at NXT.

“Last night’s @WWENXT was a very special show dominated by women. The man who laid down the foundation for the women in @WWE to have what we have today is Fit Finlay. What a privilege it was to work with him last night and be a part of the magic he creates. @ringfox1,” she wrote with a backstage photo of the two.

Natalya also had a post-show exchange with Jade last night. After winning the main event by forcing Jade to pass out in the Sharpshooter, Natalya helped the up & coming Superstar to her feet and the show went off the air with a hug and show of respect.

Jade tweeted after the show and pointed out how she did not tap out, but she also praised Natalya.

“I never tapped. @NatbyNature is a legend and future hall of famer. She brought out a different side of me & I’m forever grateful for the challenge. As for the rest of the @WWENXT women’s division, you can stop doubting me now. #WWENXT is living in the Generation of Jade. [skateboard emoji] [sign of the horns emoji],” she wrote.

Natalya responded and confirmed that Jade earned her respect.

“Being underestimated can often be our greatest advantage. You went from being a fan in the crowd, a little girl with big dreams, to realizing you can have everything your heart desires with hard work, grit and passion. Tonight you earned my respect. #wwenxt,” Natalya wrote back.

As seen in the post-show video below, Natalya spoke with McKenzie Mitchell about being The BOAT, and looked forward to Friday’s SmackDown as she is set to team with Shayna Baszler against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, with the titles on the line.

There’s no word yet on if Natalya’s run in NXT 2.0 is over, or if she will continue to make special appearances. She returned to the brand in mid-April to begin the feud with Jade. She defeated Tatum Paxley on April 19, teamed with Legend for a loss to Jade and Lyons at Spring Breakin’ on May 3, and then won last night’s main event.

Stay tuned for more. You can see footage from Jade vs. Natalya below, along with the related tweets:

