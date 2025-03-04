Natalya Headed To NWA Crockett Cup On 5/17 At 2300 Arena

WWE veteran and women’s wrestling legend Natalya has been announced for the NWA Crockett Cup 2025 show on May 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

“Just announced on Busted Open Radio! The Crockett Cup returns on May 17th to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia,” the announcement read. “If the most prestigious tag team tournament ever isn’t enough, WWE Superstar Natalya will be competing in an NWA ring!”

The announcement continued, “This is one you won’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now!”

As noted, Nattie will also be appearing at the upcoming Bloodsport event.