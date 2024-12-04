Natalya: “I’m Ready To Make History As The First Ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion”

WWE kicked off their Women’s Intercontinental Championship First Round Tournament matches last Monday night on RAW, where Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai defeated Katana Chance and Pure Fusion Collective’s Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the next round.

WWE legend Natalya, who will be facing The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre and Damage CTRL’s Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Match as part of the tournament, took part in RAW Talk immediately following Monday’s show and revealed her intention and goal of making history as the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The multiple time Women’s Champion also took to her official Twitter (X) account after last Monday’s show and commented more on the ongoing tournament.

Natalya wrote, “I have fought to be a champion my entire career; acquiring 6 world records for outworking every woman that’s ever stepped foot in @wwe. I want what I hope every person in this company wants, WHICH IS TO MATTER. I’m ready to make history as the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. #AndNew”

You can check out Natalya’s post below.