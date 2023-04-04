Natalya Issues Statement On Her 15-Year Anniversary As Part Of WWE Main Roster

Natalya has been around the scene in WWE for quite some time now.

The women’s wrestling star took to social media on Monday to issue a statement on the 15-year anniversary of her joining the main roster in WWE.

“Today marks my 15 years on the WWE main roster,” wrote Nattie via her official Twitter page. “15 years of doing what I love, in front of the audience I love doing it for.”

Natalya continued, “I learned early that real legacy isn’t counting what you got from the business, it’s knowing what you put back in—and I’ve been blessed ever since.”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter account of Natalya.