WWE veteran Natalya spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics, including which male WWE star she would like to have a match with.

Natalya said, “Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good, he just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy, whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just fun to watch. So fun to watch.”

You can check out Natalya’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)