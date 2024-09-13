Natalya On Triple H Running WWE: “He Is Such A Cool Boss”

Natalya has worked for Vince McMahon.

She is now working for Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

While appearing on the “Growing Up Von Erich” podcast, the women’s wrestling legend explained why working for “The Game” has been “such a breath of fresh air.”

Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where she elaborates:

“I took a little time off this summer and the company was so great about it. They were like, ‘Take as much time as you need.’ It’s really changing so much in the best way. The culture is so different now. Our boss, Triple H, he is such a cool boss. I recently got eye surgery to correct astigmatism in my eye. I needed a little bit more time off to get that done and he was like, ‘go get your eye fixed. Don’t even worry about it. Take care of yourself.’ It’s so cool to have a boss that is human. Working with Triple H over the last year has been such a breath of fresh air because he was also a wrestler. He knows what it’s about when you’re pitching a storyline or going through a hardship at home. He has three daughters as well. He knows about handling girls. Girls are different than guys. We’re more emotional, we overthink things. He’s a really cool boss. I really like working for him and with him. It’s been such a breath of fresh air.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.