Natalya Opens Up on Vince McMahon Being Receptive to Her Ideas

WWE Star Natalya recently spoke with BT Sport for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Natalya spoke about pitching ideas to Vince McMahon.

“Whenever I go in to pitch an idea to Vince McMahon, because at the end of the day, he is the guy that we pitch to. I always make sure to pitch stuff that’s gonna elevate other people and that’s why I always think that Vince has always been so receptive to my ideas because even if he doesn’t go with them or he doesn’t agree with them which has happened many times, he knows that I’m not gonna go in it for myself. I wanna go, ‘How can we make the story amazing? How can we elevate everyone?’ And for several WrestleManias in a row, I know it was like online somewhere and I was like, oh my God, I can’t believe that got out. But, I had the last two, three WrestleManias, the matches I was in, I pitched to have those matches. I said, ‘I want there to be more women on the show. There needs to be more women on the show.’ I said, ‘We can’t have a locker room full of girls that aren’t working. It’s gonna be hard on their morale. It’s gonna be hard for all the girls to go to WrestleMania and not be included. I know you’ve got the Bianca-Sasha match, I know you’ve got the Charlotte-Ronda match, but what about the other girls?’ And Vince has been super receptive to making sure that there’s been even more inclusion because he knows that I’m not just about like — you know, I want to leave this business better than I started it. I wanna be able to help women at every single corner, women that are being pushed, women that are about to get a push, women that are about to break through and women that haven’t gotten a chance. I wanna make sure that I help every single woman that I can help and then I leave here better than when I found it.”

She also commented on how long she wants to wrestle after being in the business for 20 years.

“I just wanna do it until the wheels fall off. Here’s my thing, knock on wood, I’m extremely durable and it doesn’t mean injuries won’t happen, they do, it’s life. Whether you wrestle or not, injuries happen. For me, I feel like I just — my body feels so good. I feel like I wake up every day and I know this is crazy for a pro wrestler but I wake up every day virtually pain-free. I don’t know if that’s because of my dad’s genetics. My dad was just like a superhuman as far as being strong, strong bones, strong tendons, super genetics. I wake up and I feel really, really good. I’m like, I don’t have knee pain, I don’t have shoulder pain, I don’t have neck pain. I feel ridiculously good for a girl that’s had the most professional wrestling matches of any woman in the history of the entire industry. Not just in WWE. There’s no woman that has had as many matches as me, no one. So, that’s why I have the most wins, that’s why I have the most losses, that’s why I have the most pay-per-view matches, that’s why I have the most WrestleMania matches, the most Money in the Bank matches because I’ve just been super, super consistent. I take really, really good care of myself but, I will not do it anymore if it’s not fun. So the second that it stops being fun consistently where I’m just not enjoying myself, I feel like, you know, that’s when you’ll know and I feel like you gotta trust the signs of the universe. I don’t wanna be somebody that’s wrestling when their body is broken or not able to move or not able to be the Nattie that people would expect. But I always feel like wrestling’s like hotel California. You can check out any time you want, but you can never leave. It never leaves you.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



