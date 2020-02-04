Natalya Posts Picture Of Black Eye After Raw

As seen below, Natalya suffered a black eye during her loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka on last night’s RAW.
Natalya warned Asuka after the show and wrote, “We’re only getting started, @WWEAsuka.”
The exchange continued with Asuka taunting Natalya, and Natalya telling her to “cut the BS.”
You can see the full exchange below:
We’re only getting started, @WWEAsuka. 🧾 pic.twitter.com/gLz5ZgACNf
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 4, 2020
wrong person to 🤬 with. https://t.co/KURhmrESAr
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 4, 2020
Cut the BS, please. https://t.co/5raCjps2R9
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) February 4, 2020