Natalya Posts Picture Of Black Eye After Raw

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As seen below, Natalya suffered a black eye during her loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka on last night’s RAW.

Natalya warned Asuka after the show and wrote, “We’re only getting started, @WWEAsuka.”

The exchange continued with Asuka taunting Natalya, and Natalya telling her to “cut the BS.”

You can see the full exchange below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR