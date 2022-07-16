Natalya Reacts to Claims She Has “Major Heat” With WWE Writers and Producers

According to some online reports, Natalya has “major heat” from WWE writers and producers because of her “backstage behavior.” The following was posted on Natalya’s official Twitter account in response to the report:

“THIS IS BOB. Natalya’s assistant. Your article is COMPLETE SHIT.”

Natalya’s husband and WWE producer TJ Wilson replied with, “I’m definitely going to have to talk to Mr. McMahon about your attitude, Natalya.”

Natalya later tweeted the following:

“You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I’m so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I’ve been bad. Someone better spank me. 😈#PG14Nattie”

“Now that I’m notoriously difficult and a menace to society, I get rewarded with a championship contenders match! Maybe I’ve been doing this wrong all along! #SmackDown”