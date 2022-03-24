Natalya Reflects On Bret Hart Being Attacked By Fan At 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

During the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Bret Hart was giving an induction speech for The Hart Foundation when he was tackled to the mat by a fan that jumped into the ring. Natalya was in the ring to represent her father Jim Neidhart and she was taken down as well.

Here's the full exchange of the fan attacking Bret Hart. Travis Browne (Rousey's husband and former UFC fighter) and the New Day both reacted very quickly and deserve a lot of praise. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/T0fzLq5grz — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) April 7, 2019

While speaking to CIProud.com, Natalya talked about the incident:

“I’ll never forget that one, and I laugh about it now, but we got attacked on stage. I can only laugh, because it’s not funny, but anything and everything can happen. It was really scary, actually. My uncle was starting to speak about my dad. I know that my dad meant so much to my uncle. They were best friends. My dad wasn’t there to speak or accept the award, so when you’re honoring somebody’s life after they’re gone, it’s very emotional. For us, we were just trying to honor my dad’s life and give him an incredible send off. I say this with complete conviction, just like our fans in WWE, just like the superstars in WWE, and the company. We were resilient. Bret and I got knocked down, we got right back up, and we kept going.”